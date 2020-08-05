Lamb Of God’s Memento Mori coffee is guaranteed to stir up your mornings

Lamb Of God have teamed up with Nightflyer Roastworks to produce their own branded coffee.

Nightflyer Roastworks is owned by Between The Buried And Me guitarist Paul Waggoner, with the collaboration resulting in Memento Mori: a small batch, single origin coffee.

Lamb Of God explain: “We are excited to announce our new collaboration with Nightflyer Roastworks to create our first small batch single origin coffee: Memento Mori, grown in El Salvador and uniquely roasted in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Frequenting coffee shops around the world and perfecting tour bus espresso, coffee has been a constant for us, both on and off the road. Guitarist Willie Adler, our most die-hard coffee connoisseur, even roasts his own beans at home.

“Memento Mori brings to fruition years of home roasting and blending in a true collaboration with friend Paul Waggoner, owner of Nightflyer Roastworks and guitarist of Between The Buried And Me.”

The coffee is now available to purchase through Lamb Of God’s website.

Of course, Lamb Of God and Waggoner aren’t the first artists to get involved in coffee. Megadeth's David Ellefson owns Ellefson Coffee Co., Metallica’s Kirk Hammett launched his Ghoul Screamer brand in 2017, and Korn have their aptly titled Korn Koffee – a collaboration between the band and J. Gursey Coffee Roasters.

Last week, Lamb Of God rescheduled their UK and European tour dates, which will take place throughout November and December 2021.

Lamb Of God, Kreator, Power Trip 2021 UK and European tour

Nov 19: Copenhagen Forum Black Box, Denmark

Nov 20: Stockholm Fryshuset Arenan, Sweden

Nov 22: Oulu Teatria, Finland

Nov 23: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland

Nov 25: Warsaw Stodoła, Poland (VENUE CHANGE)

Nov 26: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 27: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany (NEW SHOW)

Nov 28: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 30: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Dec 01: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Dec 03: Ludwigsburg MHP-Arena, Germany

Dec 04: Hamburg Edel-Optics Arena, Germany (VENUE CHANGE)

Dec 05: Saarbrücken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Dec 07: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Dec 08: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Dec 10: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Dec 11: Essen Grugahalle, Germany (VENUE CHANGE)

Dec 12: Tilburg 013, Netherlands (NEW SHOW)

Dec 14: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol, UK

Dec 15: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 16: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 17: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 19: London O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 20: Paris L’Olympia, France