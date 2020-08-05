Lamb Of God’s Memento Mori coffee is guaranteed to stir up your mornings

Lamb Of God have teamed up with Nightflyer Roastworks to produce their own branded coffee.
Nightflyer Roastworks is owned by Between The Buried And Me guitarist Paul Waggoner, with the collaboration resulting in Memento Mori: a small batch, single origin coffee.
Lamb Of God explain: “We are excited to announce our new collaboration with Nightflyer Roastworks to create our first small batch single origin coffee: Memento Mori, grown in El Salvador and uniquely roasted in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Frequenting coffee shops around the world and perfecting tour bus espresso, coffee has been a constant for us, both on and off the road. Guitarist Willie Adler, our most die-hard coffee connoisseur, even roasts his own beans at home.
“Memento Mori brings to fruition years of home roasting and blending in a true collaboration with friend Paul Waggoner, owner of Nightflyer Roastworks and guitarist of Between The Buried And Me.”
The coffee is now available to purchase through Lamb Of God’s website.
Of course, Lamb Of God and Waggoner aren’t the first artists to get involved in coffee. Megadeth's David Ellefson owns Ellefson Coffee Co., Metallica’s Kirk Hammett launched his Ghoul Screamer brand in 2017, and Korn have their aptly titled Korn Koffee – a collaboration between the band and J. Gursey Coffee Roasters.
Last week, Lamb Of God rescheduled their UK and European tour dates, which will take place throughout November and December 2021.
