Korn brew up their own coffee blend

Korn have released their own blend of coffee.

The collaboration between the band and J. Gursey Coffee Roasters is called Korn Koffee and is described as a “dark roasted blend of Ethiopian Yirgacheffe, Guatemalan Huehuetenango and organic Peru beans” which has been combined with the company’s Vintage Black Diamond to create the new brew.

Korn say the coffee, which was curated by the band, is “a unique blend of beans worthy of the most die-hard coffee fans.”

It’s now available to purchase, either on its own or with a heavyweight black Korn mug from the band’s online store.

To mark the announcement, Korn have released a video explaining their ideas behind the blend, which can be watched below.

Bassist Fieldy says: “The Korn Koffee idea came up because we drink so much coffee on the road when we're on tour. It’s good to have something to really kick you in the pants in the morning.

“I think fans are going to enjoy Korn Koffee as it has a kick. This is something we curated and have been working on for a while. I just think it’s something that everybody can drink and enjoy.”

Korn are the latest musicians to launch their own coffee, with Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, Anthrax’s Charlie Benante and Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer all having their own coffee on the market.

The band are currently putting the piece in place for the follow-up to 2016’s The Serenity Of Suffering, which is expected to launch in 2019.