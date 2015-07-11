Lamb Of God stream Erase This

Lamb Of God have launched a stream of their track Erase This, from upcoming album VII: Storum Und Drang.

It’s released on July 24 – and those who preorder via the band’s website, iTunes or Amazon will receive the track as an instant download.

Much of the lyrics deal with frontman Randy Blythe’s Czech prison ordeal before he was acquitted of manslaughter, following the death of fan Daniel Nosek after a concert in 2010.

Blythe this week released a excerpt from his book Dark Days in which he says: “It was a bad day, but I wish I could remember more of it. I wish I could remember every second. Then maybe I would have had some real answers to all the impossible questions that were about to be asked of me.”

Jul 24: West palm Beach Cruzan Amphitheatre, FL, US

Jul 25: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL, US

Jul 26: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA, US

Jul 28: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI, US

Jul 29: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY, US

Jul 31: Saratoga Springs Spac, NY, US

Aug 01: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach, NY, US

Aug 02: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT, US

Aug 04: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA, US

Aug 05: Holmdel PNC Banks Art Center, NJ, US

Aug 06: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA, US

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadaian Amphitheatre, Canada

Aug 09: Montreal Heavy MTL, Canada

Aug 11: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC, US

Aug 12: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA, US

Aug 16: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO, US

Aug 21: Salt lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT, US

Aug 22: Garden City Revolution Center, ID, US

Aug 23: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA, US

Aug 24: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada

Aug 26: Concord Pavilion, CA, US

Aug 28: Las Vegas MGM Resort Festival Lot, NV, US

Aug 29: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ, US

Aug 30: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM, US

Sep 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX, US

Sep 04: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX, US

Sep 05: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX, US

Sep 24: Rio Rock In Rio, Brazil

Sep 25: Buenos Aires Groove, Argentina

Sep 27: Santiago Gets Louder Festival, Chile