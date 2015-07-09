Blythe wishes he could better recall fateful gig

Randy Blythe says he wishes he could more clearly remember the fateful incident in 2010 which led to the death of a teenage Lamb Of God fan.

In 2012, the singer was charged in the Czech Republic with the 2010 manslaughter of 19-year-old fan Daniel Nosek, but was eventually acquitted in 2013.

In a new excerpt from his book Dark Days, to be published later this month, Blythe says his exact memory of the gig in which Nosek was injured is blurry as it came at around the same time as the death of Slipknot bassist Paul Gray.

In the excerpt, published via Rolling Stone, Blythe goes over what happened between himself and Nosek, and adds: “I only remember that much because it was our first time in Prague, security was so bad I had to wrestle some kid to the ground onstage, and Paul Gray died.

“It was a bad day, but I wish I could remember more of it. I wish I could remember every second. Then maybe I would have had some real answers to all the impossible questions that were about to be asked of me.”

Nosek fell in to a coma from which he never recovered.

This week, Blythe told how a fan met him at a New York airport after he had been released on bail by Czech authorities.

Dark Days is published on July 14 (July 16 in the UK) – and five copies are available via a TeamRock Radio contest now. Lamb Of God launch their new album VII: Sturm Unt Drang on July 24.

