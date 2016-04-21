Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe co-writing movie with Billy Bob Thornton

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe is working with Oscar-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton and rock photographer Rob Fenn on a music-themed documentary movie.

Entitled You, Me And A ’63, it’s co-written by the trio, narrated by Thornton and follows Fenn on a journey along the iconic US Route 66 highway.

Fenn says: “This film will not only star Marilyn, my 1963 Ford Thunderbird, and myself – but it will be narrated by Billy Bob Thornton.

“So many wonderful and talented people are involved in this film. Another special part is that it’s written by Billy Bob Thornton, Randy Blythe and myself. Imagine what will happen with those three creative minds spewing all over a page!”

Blythe releases his autobiography Dark Days last year, and he’s since revealed he’s working on a science fiction novel. He told Metal Hammer: “I’m a decent writer. I’ve spent my entire life reading good literature, and I’m able to tell a story. If I wasn’t a good writer I would still struggle to become one.”

Lamb Of God are gearing up for a North American tour with Clutch and Corrosion Of Conformity.

May 03: New Orleans The Orpheum, LA

May 04: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

May 08: Reading Eagle Theatre, PA

May 09: Portland State Theatre, ME

May 10: Boston House Of Blues, MA

May 12: St Louis The Pageant, MO

May 16: Binghampton Magic City Music Hall, NY

May 17: Huntington The Paramount, NY

May 19: Toronto TD Echo Beach, ON

May 23: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

May 24: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 25: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 27: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

May 28: Pomona Fox Theater, CA

May 29: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

May 31: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Jun 01: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Jun 02: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Jun 04: Calgary Stampede Centre, AB

Jun 05: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Jun 06: Saskatoon Prairieland Exhibition Park Hall A

Jun 07: Winnipeg Burton Cumings Theatre, MB

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on