Blythe hopes for stories from Adler Megadeth stint

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe says he’s looking forward to hearing drummer Chris Adler’s stories when he completes work with Megadeth.

Adler was called up by Dave Mustaine to record the thrash giants’ 15th album, following the departure of Shawn Drover and a failed attempt to bring back Nick Menza. He’s playing the role of guest member, while guitarist Kiko Loureiro is a permanent fixture after replacing Chris Broderick.

Blythe tells SiriusXM: “Chris is a huge Megadeth fan. He sent us this very typical Chris email. ‘Guys, if Dave needs a drummer, is this going to bother you?’ We’re all like, ‘Go be in Megadeth for a little bit, dude.’

“I hope he’s having a good time with Dave. I’m happy for him. I want the stories when he comes back – that’s all he has to do. Give me some stories.”

And he hopes Lamb Of God would give him the same freedom in a similar situation. “If the Bad Brains or the Sex Pistols called me, they wouldn’t be like, ‘No, you can’t do that.’”

Meanwhile, Drover and Broderick have completed work on the debut album of new band Act Of Defiance, also featuring ex Scar The Martyr singer Henry Derek Bonner and Matt Bachand of Shadows Fall on bass.

Drover reports: “To finally hear the finished product after all the work we have all done makes me truly happy beyond words. We’ve finalised the artwork and picked the title. We’re on schedule to the day.”