This insane drone footage of Lamb Of God smashing Now You’ve Got Something To Die For at Inkcarceration shows why they're still one of metal's greatest live bands

Anyone who's been lucky enough to catch Lamb Of God live over the near-three decades the Virginia metallers have been together knows just what a ferocious live band they are. Just on the off-chance you need reminding, though, we've got you covered, courtesy of some spectacular drone footage shot during the Richmond crew's riotous performance at this year's Inkcarcertaion Festival.

Taking place this past weekend (July 14-16) in Mansfield, Ohio, the festival boasted a jacked lineup that included the likes of Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Volbeat, In This Moment, Motionless In White and many more. Few, however, could step up to Lamb Of God's outstanding set on Sunday evening. Featuring an 11-song blast through the band's greatest hits, the set drew a massive crowd, as can be seen in the aforementioned footage, which was shot during hallmark Lamb Of God banger Now You've Got Something To Die For, originally released on 2004's Ashes Of The Wake album.

Inititally taking in the massive crowd that's gathered to see Richmond's finest (and yes, there's moshing, circle pitting and crowd surfing everywhere), the drone footage then flies us into a few choice close-ups of the band - including a beautifully timed shot of frontman Randy Blythe doing his customary leap off the drum riser - before heading back out to get another shot of LOG's impressive audience. It also all means we get an up close and personal look at Randy's new hair do, the singer having shaved off the trademark dreadlocks which he had for over a decade.

Put short: if this video doesn't have you wanting to run to your nearest Lamb Of God show ASAP, you have no soul.

Watch it all kick off below.