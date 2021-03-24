Watch Lamb Of God and Chuck Billy team up for raging live version of Routes

The return of live gigs may be getting closer by the day, but we’ll still take any killer quarantine performances we can get for now.

Lamb Of God and Testament frontman/all-round thrash icon Chuck Billy have served up just that, with an explosive live version of their recent collab Routes.

“It’s always an honour to be asked to perform with Lamb Of God, especially on this song,” says Big Chuck of the song, which originally appeared on the Virginia metallers’ self-titled 2020 album. “It has such a deep meaning for me personally with my native American heritage. I’m happy Randy included me to get the message out about what is going on with Native Americans in the USA.”

Noble sentiments, for sure, and an absolute rager to boot. The original version features on a new deluxe edition of Lamb Of God, released on Friday March 26.