Laiho inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s style

Children Of Bodom singer and guitarist Alexi Laiho says he’s trying to improve his playing style – by copying Fleetwood Mac mainman Lindsey Buckingham.

Laiho’s been playing since he was 12 years old but reports that he still manages to find new ways to challenge himself.

He tells Music Radar: “This might surprise some people, but I’ve been on a huge Lindsey Buckingham trip recently and listening to his playing in Fleetwood Mac.

“I always thought there were two guitar players playing together, but it was just him doing all that Travis picking stuff. That’s how good he is. I thought, ‘You fuckin’ asshole, how is that possible?’

“So that’s actually something I’m working on right now and it’s hard – like a whole different sport. In many ways, it was the same drive I felt when I first saw someone sweep picking – I had no choice but to try and master it. If you keep your eyes open and observe, there’s always something out there to learn.”

Children Of Bodom start their North American tour in support of latest album I Worship Chaos next month – a run which includes dates with Megadeth, Suicidal Tendencies and Havok.

And while guitarist Antti Wirman has been playing with the band on the road following the departure of Roope Latvala last year, Laiho says the group are still on the lookout for a permanent player.

He continues: “He’s actually our keyboard player’s brother and I think he’s an amazing player. He’s only filling in so we don’t have to cancel any of our live dates. But he’s not a permanent member or planning to become one, so we’re working on finding a new guy.

“There are a couple of options we’re considering but nothing’s finalised yet. It’s very exciting though.”

