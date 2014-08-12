Lacuna Coil return to UK

Lacuna Coil have confirmed their return to the UK for a co-headlining tour with Motionless In White.

The Italian outfit have been on the road across North and South America and played at Bloodstock last weekend. The winter dates will be the first time they’ve toured the UK supporting seventh album Broken Crown Halo, which was released in March this year.

Vocalist Cristina Scabbia says: “This is going to be the tour of the year and I am so damn excited. A melting pot of darkness, adrenaline, sick rock, metal and goth atmosphere is going to embrace you all soon.”

Motionless In White release their new album Reincarnate on September 15 and have spent the summer touring the US as part of the Vans Warped festival.

Support will be provided by Devilment – the horror metal project featuring Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth. They’re due to release debut album The Great & Secret Show later this year.

UK dates

Oct 31: Bristol Anson Rooms

Nov 01: London The Forum

Nov 02: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 04: Manchester The Ritz

Nov 05: Birmingham The Institute