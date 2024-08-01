“We absolutely adore his voice and his evil laugh!” Lacuna Coil team with Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe for powerhouse single Hosting The Shadow

Lacuna Coil have teamed with Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe on their new single.

The crossover, Hosting The Shadow, is available to stream below.

It follows the Italian goth metal favourites’ recent track In The Mean Time, featuring Ash Costello of New Years Day, and is expected to appear on their as-yet-unannounced 10th studio album.

Lacuna Coil comment: “Hosting The Shadow is a trip through light and dark, where silence reveals its hidden secrets.

“Obscure moments can become occasions to evolve, to learn to master one’s own shadow – which is crucial in order to prevail.”

The band continue: “Randy Blythe did an incredible job on this track, we absolutely adore his voice and his evil laugh!

“Our admiration for him is infinite and to have him as a guest on this song is a dream come true.

“Partnering with a friend you respect immensely, that also kicks ass on stages around the world: it doesn’t get any better than this.

“We’re looking forward to the day we can perform Hosting The Shadow live together!”

Blythe has also commented on the new single.

“I was super excited when Lacuna Coil asked me to sing on a song with them – not only am I a big fan of their music, they are truly beautiful souls who have been like family to me for 20 years now,” he says.

“We’ve played shows together all over the world, and I’ve always wanted to jump onstage and sing with them. I can’t wait until it actually happens with Hosting The Shadow!”

Lacuna Coil bassist Marco “Maki” Coti-Zelati recently revealed that the band’s next album, the follow-up to 2019’s Black Anima, is almost completed.

“Getting closer to the end of the new album,” he put on social media last month.

“I’m super happy about the result and super proud about my fellas!

“Few more days of editing, arrangements and mixing then finally we will be ready for the mastering. Thank you guys.”

As well as Hosting The Shadow and In The Mean Time, the impending album is expected to feature 2023 single Never Dawn.

Lacuna Coil will tour the UK with Blind Channel in October. See the list of dates below.

Lacuna Coil 2024 UK tour:

Oct 15: Belfast Limelight

Oct 16: Dublin Academy

Oct 18: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Oct 20: Manchester Academy

Oct 21: Glasgow SWG3

Oct 22: Wolverhampton KK’s Steelmill

Oct 24: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 25: London Roundhouse

Oct 26: Bristol O2 Academy