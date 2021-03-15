Lacuna Coil are releasing a board game called Horns Up!

Lacuna Coil are taking their merch game to the next level with the announcement that they will release a tabletop party game called Horns Up! this November.

The game takes place at a Lacuna Coil show, where each player must fight their way to be the first to reach the stage, with "friendship-threatening actions" promised along the way. The band themselves feature in the game, appearing on the Stage Cards, and each game can host up to nine players max. The illustrations for the game were done by Sara Fornì.

Horns Up! will be made in partnership with Labmasu Games and presented in a pre-order campaign that will be launched worldwide on March 26. As the number of requested copies rise, the project will become more developed with new events and expansions. Horns Up! will ship worldwide from November.

(Image credit: Press)

(Image credit: Press)