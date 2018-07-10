Lacuna Coil announce new album The 119 Show: Live In London

Lacuna Coil have announced that they’ll release a new album later this year to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The 119 Show: Live In London was recorded in January this year when the band played at the city’s O2 Forum Kentish Town and it’ll launch on November 9.

It will feature a total of 25 tracks, spanning the Italian outfit’s career.

The band say in a statement: “What took place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on the January 19 was pure magic. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us as a band and as people.

“The work involved, the pre-performance tension, the intensity on stage, the energy between us and the audience – all of this was beyond anything we’ve ever done before.

“This event was not just a show, it was a birthday party, an anniversary celebration and most importantly a huge thank you to everyone who travelled side by side with us for the last 20 years.

“Now, with the release of The 119 Show: Live In London, we can also share the magic with those fans who weren’t able to party with us in January.”

To mark the announcement, Lacuna Coil have released a short trailer which can be watched below.

Last month, the band won the Metal Hammer Golden God for Best Live Band and will head out on the road in support of the record in November.

Lacuna Coil The 119 Show: Live In London tracklist

1. A Current Obsession

2. 1.19

3. My Wings

4. End Of Time

5. Blood, Tears, Dust

6. Swamped

7. The Army Inside

8. Veins Of Glass

9. One Cold Day

10. The House Of Shame

11. When A Dead Man Walks

12. Tight Rope

13. Soul Into Hades

14. Hyperfast

15. I Like It

16. Heaven's A Lie

17. Senzafine

18. Closer

19. Comalies

20. Our Truth

21. Falling

22. Wide Awake

23. I Forgive (But I Won't Forget Your Name)

24. Enjoy The Silence

25. Nothing Stands In Our Way