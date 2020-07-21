Lacuna Coil announce Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse

Lacuna Coil have announced plans to stream a live show in their home city of Milan, where they’ll perform their latest album Black Anima in full for the first time.

The Italian outfit found themselves in the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in Lombardy in early March, with vocalist Cristina Scabbia checking in to say that she and the band were well.

But with the vast majority of live music off around the world, Lacuna Coil want to keep fans entertained, and will take to the stage at Milan’s Alcatraz Club on September 11 for a special show.

Along with presenting Black Anima in its entirety, Lacuna Coil will also play songs they’ve never performed live before, plus there will also be “special backstage/off camera moments and more!”

The band say: “When the world changed, we were in the early stages of touring our new album, Black Anima. Months have gone by and the desire to get back up on stage and play our music for you has just grown bigger and bigger.

“While the pandemic won’t allow us to travel to your home towns, it can’t stop us from coming directly into your homes. Please welcome Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse.”

The show will be broadcast through streaming service A-Live, with early bird tickets going on sale on Wednesday (July 22) from 4pm BST.