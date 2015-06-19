Lacuna Coil aim for 2016 release

Lacuna Coil plan to start recording their eighth album later this year, and aim to release it in 2016.

The Italian outfit recently described the material that’ll appear on the follow-up to 2014’s Broken Crown Halo as “heavier” – but with a more “electronic” feel.

Vocalist Andrea Ferro tells TotalRock: “By the time we record it, promote it and put it out, it’s going to be two years from the previous one.

“We have a lot of music right now, and we’re just starting with the vocals. We’re going to keep going, recording at the end of the year and release it next year. That’s the plan.”

Lacuna Coil played at this month’s Download festival. They appear at Hellfest in France today (June 19) and Dessel Festivalpark in Belgium tomorrow (June 20). Their final date for this year is at Eindhoven Effenar in the Netherlands on October 16.