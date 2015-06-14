Lacuna Coil switch on to more electronic sound

Lacuna Coil say their next album will have a “dark” theme and a more electronic feel than their previous albums.

Following the departure of second guitarist Cristiano Migliore, the band have turned to technology to fill the void on what will be the follow-up to 2014’s Broken Crown Halo.

Singer Andrea Ferro tells TeamRock Radio: “We have a lot of music already but we’ve just started with the vocals. We’re working in a different direction because we have just one guitar player now. There’s a lot of electronics because we’re filling the melody more with the keyboards and electronic sounds.”

Fellow vocalist Cristina Scabbia adds they are working on a vocal theme, but won’t give much away other than to say it will be “dark.”

She says: “Well we have an idea but we haven’t started to develop all the lyrics, so I don’t want to start talking about something that could completely change. But it’s definitely going to be something dark.”

Ferro, who previously said the new material would be heavier than their previous efforts, adds: “Something wicked this way will come.”

The Italian outfit played the Main Stage at Download on Friday.

