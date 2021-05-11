LA police fire rubber bullets into mosh pit to shut down punk gig

A post shared by DEAD CITY (@dead_city_punx_) A photo posted by on

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department fired ‘less-lethal rounds’ aka rubber bullets at punk rock fans attending an ‘illegal’ outdoor punk rock gig on May 8.

The show, which featured local acts Dead City, Barrage, Wacko, N8NOFACE, Section H8, Clorox Dream, Self Sabotage, and Alpha & Omega took place under the 110 Freeway, and reportedly drew a crowd of 1,500 to 2,000 people, some of who let off fireworks and flares while the bands were playing. The LAPD broadcast a ‘tactical alert’ to disperse the crowd, and were met with a hail of rocks and bottles, according to reports, before firing into the crowd. One police officer was injured, and no arrests were made.

Stories on the police breaking up the ‘illegal party’ were aired on local TV stations Fox News 11 and KTLA, and the gig and its aftermath was featured heavily on social media.

LAPD Issue Tactical Alert after over 2000 people pulled up under freeways to rage and thrash with @n8noface, @DEADCITYPUNX and @DEATHPROOFINC_. Even live rounds couldn't stop this level of true la punk shit. pic.twitter.com/6SWAzIt21MMay 10, 2021 See more

LAPD really showed up to the punk show last night and shot less-lethal rounds directly into the pit pic.twitter.com/xMMu4bgHI7May 9, 2021 See more

