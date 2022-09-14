LA District Attorney offers update on Marilyn Manson abuse accusations

An LA District Attorney has given a rare public update on the on-going investigations into Marilyn Manson - real name Brian Warner - in the wake of the musician being accused by multiple women of sexual and physical abuse.

Although an investigation into Manson's conduct was first launched more than a year and a half ago by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, as per Rolling Stones' reporting, the L.A. District Attorney says it hasn’t yet received a filing for the case.

In an unusual move, George Gascón, the district attorney for L.A. County, has now issued an unexpected update on the current status of the investigations.

In an Instagram reel, Gascón explains: “The Brian Warner matter is still under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and has not yet been submitted to our office.

"Please be assured that we are requesting regular updates on the status of the investigation. The District Attorney is committed to investing in trauma-informed care for all victims of sexual assault, abuse, and intimate partner violence. We understand how difficult it may be to come forward as a victim, especially when the case involves this level of notoriety, and are dedicated to treating all victims with the highest levels of care and respect."

He continues, “Once we have received the case, it will be carefully evaluated by an experienced prosecutor to determine if it is appropriate to file charges at this time. We are hopeful that the LASD will present the case to us sometime this month.”

One of the last updates surrounding the case came in May, when a Los Angeles judge dismissed a lawsuit against Manson, on the grounds of the statute of limitations; which refers to the period of time in which someone can be charged with a criminal offense.

Manson has been accused of rape, sexual assault, physical and psychological abuse, human trafficking and more. More than a dozen women have levelled allegations of abuse against the singer, including Esmé Bianco, Ashley Morgan Smithline and former girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood, among others.

Wood discussed her past relationship with Manson in her new documentary Phoenix Rising, which premiered at the Sundance film festival in January.

View the update below: