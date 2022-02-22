HBO release trailer for Evan Rachel Wood's film about surviving abuse and Marilyn Manson

Subscription television network HBO have announced the launch dates for Phoenix Rising, the Evan Rachel Wood documentary that addresses the abuse allegations made against Marilyn Manson.

HBO have also launched a trailer for the two-part film, the first part of which –subtitled Don’t Fall – will be available from Tuesday, March 15 at 9pm EST. The second part, called Stand Up, will air the following day. The first part of Phoenix Rising premiered at the Sundance film festival on January 23.

In the documentary, Wood alleges that she was “essentially raped on camera” by former fiancé Manson during the filming of the video for 2007's Heart-Shaped Glasses (When The Heart Guides The Hand) single.

In addition to interviews with Wood and other survivors, the film uses archival footage and home videos to tell its story, and was directed by Amy Berg, who also directed West Of Memphis, the award-winning film about the so-called "West Memphis Three" murders, and An Open Secret, about child sex abuse in Hollywood.

Berg and Wood began work on the documentary in 2019, naming the film after the Phoenix Act, the domestic abuse bill backed by Wood that passed into law the same year.

In the trailer, Wood says, “I’m here today to talk about Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson.” The clip features interviews with Wood’s mother and brother, clips with fellow survivors, and footage of Woods testifying before Congress on behalf of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights.

Manson is currently facing several lawsuits, and is the subject of an active investigation by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.