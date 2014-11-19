Kyng, Melvins and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we're joined by the Cali riffers Kyng to talk about the East Los Angeles rock scene, the importance of playing acoustic and just how bloody good Led Zeppelin III is.

We’ll also be playing choice cuts from Melvins’ debut album and loads more from Crobot, Planet Of Zeus, Mastodon, Butthole Surfers, Rage Against The Machine, Korn, Hacktivist and Dillinger.

And we talk about the news that Hammer’s favourite Italian performance artist Sven Sachsalber is to spend the next two days trying to find a needle in a pile of hay in a Paris museum. The needle was hidden by the director of the museum, the Palais de Tokyo contemporary art gallery. The gallery describes Sachsalber’s work as “often funny, often serious and sometimes both.” We want to make him our mascot.

Which got us thinking… what objects have you lost and how and where did you find them?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.