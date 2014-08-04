Trending

New Music Monday: Hacktivist – False Idols

It's the newie from Hacktivist!

One of the hardest touring bands in the UK have managed to find time to get back in the studio and record another beat-heavy djent-hop mashup to get your bounce on to.

Download False Idols from iTunes here. And check Hacktivist out at the following dates:

**AUGUST 2014 **

SAT 09 - BRUTAL ASSAULT FESTIVAL - Fortress Josefov, CZ

FRI 22 - READING FESTIVAL - Reading, UK

SAT 23 - LEEDS FESTIVAL - Leeds, UK

SAT 30 - MASTERS OF ROCK FESTIVAL - Torhout, BE

**OCTOBER 2014 **

SAT 05 - MAKE A SCENE FESTIVAL - Middlesborough, UK

**NOVEMBER 2014 **

(Headline tour with support from Dead Harts and The One Hundred)

FRI 14 - MILTON KEYNES - Crauford Arms

SUN 16 - NORWICH - Open

MON 17 - HULL - Fruit

TUE 18 SHEFFIELD - Corporation

WED 19 - PRESTON - 53 Degrees

THUR 20 - EDINBURGH - Electric Circus

FRI 21 - ABERDEEN - Tunnels

SAT 22 - GLASGOW - King Tuts

MON 24 - LIVERPOOL - Kazimier

TUE 25 - CARDIFF - Clwb Ifor Bach

WED 26 - SWANSEA - Sin City

THUR 27 - EXETER - Cavern

FRI 28 - PLYMOUTH - White Rabbit

SAT 29 - BRIGHTON - Audio

**DECEMBER 2014 **

(Headline tour with support from Dead Harts and The One Hundred)

TUE 02 - BRISTOL - Exchange

WED 03 - BIRMINGHAM - Institute Temple

THUR 04 - MANCHESTER - Roadhouse

FRI 05 - LEEDS - Cockpit

SUN 07 - SOUTHAMPTON - Joiners

MON 08 - GUILDFORD - Boiler Rooms

TUE 09 - SOUTHEND - Chinnery’s

THUR 11 - LONDON - Islington Academy

