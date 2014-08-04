New Music Monday: Hacktivist – False Idols

One of the hardest touring bands in the UK have managed to find time to get back in the studio and record another beat-heavy djent-hop mashup to get your bounce on to.

Download False Idols from iTunes here. And check Hacktivist out at the following dates:

**AUGUST 2014 **

SAT 09 - BRUTAL ASSAULT FESTIVAL - Fortress Josefov, CZ

FRI 22 - READING FESTIVAL - Reading, UK

SAT 23 - LEEDS FESTIVAL - Leeds, UK

SAT 30 - MASTERS OF ROCK FESTIVAL - Torhout, BE

**OCTOBER 2014 **

SAT 05 - MAKE A SCENE FESTIVAL - Middlesborough, UK

**NOVEMBER 2014 **

(Headline tour with support from Dead Harts and The One Hundred)

FRI 14 - MILTON KEYNES - Crauford Arms

SUN 16 - NORWICH - Open

MON 17 - HULL - Fruit

TUE 18 SHEFFIELD - Corporation

WED 19 - PRESTON - 53 Degrees

THUR 20 - EDINBURGH - Electric Circus

FRI 21 - ABERDEEN - Tunnels

SAT 22 - GLASGOW - King Tuts

MON 24 - LIVERPOOL - Kazimier

TUE 25 - CARDIFF - Clwb Ifor Bach

WED 26 - SWANSEA - Sin City

THUR 27 - EXETER - Cavern

FRI 28 - PLYMOUTH - White Rabbit

SAT 29 - BRIGHTON - Audio

**DECEMBER 2014 **

(Headline tour with support from Dead Harts and The One Hundred)

TUE 02 - BRISTOL - Exchange

WED 03 - BIRMINGHAM - Institute Temple

THUR 04 - MANCHESTER - Roadhouse

FRI 05 - LEEDS - Cockpit

SUN 07 - SOUTHAMPTON - Joiners

MON 08 - GUILDFORD - Boiler Rooms

TUE 09 - SOUTHEND - Chinnery’s

THUR 11 - LONDON - Islington Academy