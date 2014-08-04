New Music Monday: Hacktivist – False Idols

One of the hardest touring bands in the UK have managed to find time to get back in the studio and record another beat-heavy djent-hop mashup to get your bounce on to.
Download False Idols from iTunes here. And check Hacktivist out at the following dates:
**AUGUST 2014 **
SAT 09 - BRUTAL ASSAULT FESTIVAL - Fortress Josefov, CZ
FRI 22 - READING FESTIVAL - Reading, UK
SAT 23 - LEEDS FESTIVAL - Leeds, UK
SAT 30 - MASTERS OF ROCK FESTIVAL - Torhout, BE
**OCTOBER 2014 **
SAT 05 - MAKE A SCENE FESTIVAL - Middlesborough, UK
**NOVEMBER 2014 **
(Headline tour with support from Dead Harts and The One Hundred)
FRI 14 - MILTON KEYNES - Crauford Arms
SUN 16 - NORWICH - Open
MON 17 - HULL - Fruit
TUE 18 SHEFFIELD - Corporation
WED 19 - PRESTON - 53 Degrees
THUR 20 - EDINBURGH - Electric Circus
FRI 21 - ABERDEEN - Tunnels
SAT 22 - GLASGOW - King Tuts
MON 24 - LIVERPOOL - Kazimier
TUE 25 - CARDIFF - Clwb Ifor Bach
WED 26 - SWANSEA - Sin City
THUR 27 - EXETER - Cavern
FRI 28 - PLYMOUTH - White Rabbit
SAT 29 - BRIGHTON - Audio
**DECEMBER 2014 **
(Headline tour with support from Dead Harts and The One Hundred)
TUE 02 - BRISTOL - Exchange
WED 03 - BIRMINGHAM - Institute Temple
THUR 04 - MANCHESTER - Roadhouse
FRI 05 - LEEDS - Cockpit
SUN 07 - SOUTHAMPTON - Joiners
MON 08 - GUILDFORD - Boiler Rooms
TUE 09 - SOUTHEND - Chinnery’s
THUR 11 - LONDON - Islington Academy