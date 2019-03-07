Kurt Cobain's hospital gown from Nirvana’s Reading 1992 headline set up for auction

In 1992, Nirvana headlined the Reading Festival in what turned out to be their last-ever show in the UK.

The performance is widely regarded as one of the band’s finest moments and was documented on CD and DVD back in 2009.

Now, the hospital gown Kurt Cobain wore on the day is going under the hammer at RR Auction – and it’s expected to fetch $50,000.

The gown comes with a letter of authenticity and is said to be “in fine condition, with scattered stains and expected wear.” It also has “two small rusty holes from where Cobain had placed a small button” just below the “Angelica Healthcare, Rented-Never Sold” logo.

The Reading performance is also famous for Cobain’s introduction to the crowd, when he was wheeled on to the stage in a wheelchair wearing a long, blond wig.

Cobain pretended to struggle to stand, began singing and then fell to the ground, before springing up, grabbing his guitar, and ripping through one of Nirvana’s most celebrated sets.

For further information, visit the online auction’s website.

