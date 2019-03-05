Nirvana’s Live At The Paramount set for vinyl release

Nirvana’s Live At The Paramount performance will be released on double vinyl for the very first time next month.
The show was recorded at the Seattle venue on Halloween 1991 – just a month after Nirvana released their classic Nevermind album.
Live At The Paramount will launch on April 12 on heavyweight black vinyl and on limited edition orange vinyl. It'll come with a 12 × 24-inch poster and a sticky cloth VIP pass replica of the original pass used on the night of the show.
The concert was released on DVD and Blu-ray back in 2011 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Nevermind, while a CD was included in the deluxe box set reissue of the landmark album.
Watch a video trailer for the album below.
Nirvana: Live At The Paramount
Side A
1. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam
2. Aneurysm
3. Drain You
4. School
5. Floyd The Barber
Side B
6. Smells Like Teen Spirit
7. About A Girl
8. Polly
9. Breed
10. Sliver
Side C
11. Love Buzz
12. Lithium
13. Been A Son
14. Negative Creep
15. On A Plain
Side D
16. Blew
17. Rape Me
18. Territorial Pissings
19. Endless, Nameless
