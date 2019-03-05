Nirvana’s Live At The Paramount set for vinyl release

Nirvana’s Live At The Paramount performance will be released on double vinyl for the very first time next month.

The show was recorded at the Seattle venue on Halloween 1991 – just a month after Nirvana released their classic Nevermind album.

Live At The Paramount will launch on April 12 on heavyweight black vinyl and on limited edition orange vinyl. It'll come with a 12 × 24-inch poster and a sticky cloth VIP pass replica of the original pass used on the night of the show.

The concert was released on DVD and Blu-ray back in 2011 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Nevermind, while a CD was included in the deluxe box set reissue of the landmark album.

Watch a video trailer for the album below.

'Live At The Paramount' – recorded at the Halloween, ’91 show at Seattle’s historic Paramount Theater -- will be released for the first time ever on 2LP vinyl on April 12th, 2019. Available as 180g black & ltd ed. 180g orange vinyl w/poster. Pre-Order: https://t.co/5lGeVZU3Sa pic.twitter.com/DqWiZNkFFzMarch 1, 2019

Nirvana: Live At The Paramount

Side A

1. Jesus Doesn't Want Me For A Sunbeam

2. Aneurysm

3. Drain You

4. School

5. Floyd The Barber

Side B

6. Smells Like Teen Spirit

7. About A Girl

8. Polly

9. Breed

10. Sliver

Side C

11. Love Buzz

12. Lithium

13. Been A Son

14. Negative Creep

15. On A Plain

Side D

16. Blew

17. Rape Me

18. Territorial Pissings

19. Endless, Nameless