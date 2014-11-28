Nickelback's Kroeger struggled to write Savin' Me

Chad Kroeger has recalled his struggle to write Nickelback’s 2006 hit single Savin’ Me.

The frontman says he “fucking hated” the song until he finally came up with the chorus that ended up on the recording.

The track is taken from the band’s album All The Right Reasons and went on to become one of their biggest hits.

Kroeger and guitarist Ryan Peake took part in a fans’ Q&A for Bandit Rock Radio where they mainly discussed new album No Fixed Address – interrupted at one point by a phone call from Kroeger’s wife, Avril Lavigne.

Kroeger says: “The one song that we have that was the hardest song we’ve ever written is off of All The Right Reasons, and it was Savin’ Me.

“We were like, ‘The verses are so good. This is good.’ And the chorus was just shit. I kept just coming up with shitty chorus after shitty chorus. Until I sat there the one day and just played it, ‘Show me what it’s like.’ And then all of a sudden it went boom.

“That was a month on one song. Can you imagine listening to one song all day every day for a month? At the time I was like, ‘I fucking hate this song.’ Now I love that song. We enjoy playing it and performing it but giving birth to it was nasty.

“There are those moments where that happens, when you start struggling and it’s so difficult and you wonder whether it’s ever going to come.”

No Fixed Address is Nickelback’s first album with new record label Republic Records. They head out on a six-month North American tour in February.

Kroeger said this week that even the most vocal of haters can’t laugh as hard at Nickelback as the band do at themselves.