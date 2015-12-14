Korpiklaani announce European tour with Moonsorrow

Korpiklaani will be touring Europe with fellow countrymen Moonsorrow in April.

The Finnish folk metal bands will co-headline 23 shows on the European run in spring, which includes nine UK dates. Both acts will play extended sets each night.

Moonsorrow are promoting their upcoming record Jumalten Aika on the tour. It’s title means ‘The Age Of Gods’ and it’s due out on April 1, 2016, via Century Media Records.

The album launch will take place at Virgin Oil in Helsinki, Finland, on April 1.

Korpiklaani frontman Jonne Jarvela says: ”I am so looking forward to playing with our fellow FFMM brothers, who for us are the most respected band in this genre of ours. This is a perfect combination of Finnish music and culture.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on December 16 via Stereoboard.

Korpiklaani and Moonsorrow European Tour 2016

Apr 01: Virgin Oil, Helsinki, Finland

Apr 08: Durbuy Rock Festival, Bomal-sur-Ourthe, Belgium

Apr 09: Tanzmatten, Sélestat, France

Apr 10: Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Apr 11: La Trabendo, Paris, France

Apr 10: TBA, France

Apr 13: Arena , Madrid, Spain

Apr 14: Razzmatazz2, Barcelona, Spain

Apr 15: CC John Lennon, Limoges, France

Apr 16: Carène, Brest, France

Apr 17: Antipode, Rennes, France

Apr 18: CCO Villeurbanne, Lyon, France

Apr 19: BAM , Metz, France

Apr 20: Islington Academy , London, UK

Apr 21: Club Academy, Manchester, UK

Apr 22: Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland

Apr 23: Limelight 2, Belfast, UK

Apr 24: Classic Grand, Glasgow, UK

Apr 25: Stylus, Leeds, UK

Apr 26: Academy 2, Birmingham, UK

Apr 27: The Fleece, Bristol, UK

Apr 28: 1865, Southampton, UK

Apr 29: Matrix, Bochum, Germany