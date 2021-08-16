Korn postpone concert due to Covid case within the band's camp

Korn were forced to postpone their concert on Saturday August 14 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania due to an undisclosed member of the Korn camp testing positive for Covid-19.

The band shared the news via a statement on their social media that read as follows:

"Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the KORN camp. The safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight.

"We're deeply sorry for this unfortunate last minute news, but please hold on to your tickets while we work to get your rescheduled date sorted ASAP with Live Nation and The Pavilion at Montage Mountain. Thank you for your understanding, and stay safe out there. We'll be back soon."

Last week Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden also had to postpone his spoken word shows until October after he tested positive for Covid, while he and other rockstars including Gene Simmons of Kiss and Sebastian Bach – who has recently battled the virus – have been encouraging their fans to get vaccinated.

"I think every American should be mandated to be vaccinated," Sebastian Bach told KNX In Depth. "There's no reason why not to – unless you have a pre-existing health situation where you can't get it. But other than that, the only way we're ever gonna maybe get back to normal is by doing that. Even if everybody did do that, who knows what it would be like?

"But there's no way we can get back to quote-unquote normal if people aren't all gonna get in this together. There's no politics in health or medicine. Everybody is in it together. Everybody gets sick." Earlier this week, he told CNN, "I don't understand politicising medicine; it doesn't make sense to me. So my advice to the fans would be get the vaccine. You don't want polio, so you get the vaccine for that. You don't want COVID."