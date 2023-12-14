Korn announce European shows for 2024, with Spiritbox as support for one of them

Nu metal godfathers Korn have announced two surprise European shows for 2024, and they'll be bringing an absolute humdinger of a support with them for one of them. The Bakersfield legends have officially announced that they'll be playing the Spodek arena in Katowice, Poland, on July 30, with none other than rising metalcore starlets Spiritbox also coming along for the ride.

The announcement marks their first official show confirmation for 2024, and with Korn seemingly skipping most of the European festival circuit next year, it makes for a particularly unexpected one. Upon closer inspection of Korn's official website, however, it appears another show has been confirmed - the band look set to play the Hills of Rock Festival in Bulgaria on July 25. That festival's own website is due to make its first lineup announcement later.

Tickets for the show at the Spodek arena will be onsale tomorrow, Friday December 15, at 11am CET (Central European Time). See Korn's announcement of the show via Twitter (we're not calling it X) below:

Poland, we’re returning in July for a headline show at Spodek with special guest, @Spiritboxband. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, 15 Dec, at 11AM local. https://t.co/kEkjAmOCEv pic.twitter.com/f74KAktQY4December 14, 2023 See more

2024 will also mark the 30th anniversary of Korn's game-changing debut album. When the band went on tour to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary in 2014, they famously played the record in its entirety - something that proved challenging for Korn frontman Jonathan Davis in particular. In a 2022 interview with Metal Hammer, Davis explained why performing the deeply personal Daddy, which deals with themes of child abuse, was especially difficult for him.

“I felt like I robbed the world of doing that live for so long," he said. "I felt like I owed it to our fans that were hardcore enough to come and see us on the 20th anniversary of that album, but I don’t wanna do it again. Going out and touring that record, I realised how dark it is – it’s some depressing shit. As we got into Follow The Leader, it became more about groove. The emotion was there, but it wasn’t that particular darkness we captured on that first record. In a few years, it’s the 30th anniversary and… I don’t think I wanna go through that again. It was difficult, and I think I was proving to myself that I could do it too.”

No other Korn dates for 2024 are announced as of yet.