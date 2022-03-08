This is the Korn song that Jonathan Davis really, really hates

Jonathan Davis has revealed the Korn song he wishes the band had never recorded – and it features Fred Durst.

Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer, the singer revealed that he’s embarrassed by a track recorded with the Limp Bizkit frontman for their multi-platinum 1998 album Follow The Leader – mainly because of the amount of booze they’d drunk.

“All In The Family is the worst song ever,” Davis tells Hammer. “It’s horrible. We were all drunk in the studio and I was trying to rap. At the time, we were having a good time, but now I just cringe. I’ve got nothing against Fred, it just sucks! We were out of our minds drunk! It shouldn’t have made the record.”

Despite Davis’ loathing of the song, Follow The Leader became the biggest album of the band’s career, selling more than five million copies in the US alone.

Davis also spoke to Metal Hammer about his involvement in the soundtrack to the 2003 vampire movie Queen Of The Damned. The singer expressed his frustration that he was blocked from singing on his own soundtrack album by his label. Instead, the vocals were re-recorded by Chester Bennington of Linkin Park., Disturbed’s David Draiman and Static-X frontman Wayne Statiuc.

“Oh, that fucking pissed me off!” says Davis at the label’s decision. “I was so fucking mad, like, ‘Are you kidding me? You know how hard I worked on this, right?’”

