Korn’s Fieldy, Ray Luzier play with UK tribute band

Reginald ‘Fieldy’ Arvizu and Ray Luzier of Korn delighted a British tribute band by joining them on stage over the weekend.
Liverpool-based outfit Korn Again describe themselves as “Europe’s premier live tribute to Korn, capturing the look, the raw, aggressive sound and energetic stage performance of the original band.”
That claim was put to the test at Manchester’s Ruby Lounge on Saturday when Fieldy and Luzier joined them for performances of Here To Stay and Freak On A Leash. Watch a video clip below.
Korn Again said via Facebook: “We’ll never get over this shit. Ray and Fieldy, you made our dreams come true. Thank you so much. It was truly an honour. Next time let’s smash Blind.”
The real Korn commence the UK leg of a European tour with Limp Bizkit tonight (December 12) in support of 12th album The Serenity Of Suffering, which was released in October.
Korn tour dates 2016⁄2017
Dec 12: Manchester Arena, UK
Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK
Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Mar 11: Zurich Event Park, Switzerland
Mar 12: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Mar 15: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal
Mar 17: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Mar 18: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Mar 20: Paris Le Zenith, France
Mar 21: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Mar 22: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands
Mar 24: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany
Mar 25: Dusseldorf Mitsuhbishi Electric Halle, Germany
Mar 27: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany
Mar 28: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Mar 30: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Mar 31: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland
Apr 02: Munich Zenith, Germany
Apr 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
