Korn ex Silveria sues bandmates

Former Korn drummer David Silveria has launched a lawsuit against his former colleagues, claiming they wouldn’t let him rejoin the band in 2013.

He bowed out in 2006 and was replaced by Ray Luzier – but insists his departure was a temporary measure as a result of health issues, says TMZ.

He’s angry that Korn wouldn’t let him rejoin when he felt ready seven years later. And the fact that Brian ‘Head’ Welch was welcomed back the same year, after having left in 2005.

Last year Silveria apologised to fans over his absence during the band’s 20th anniversary celebrations, saying: “That’s just the way it goes.”

Frontman Jonathan Davis had previously said: “David was there to write beats but he wasn’t really there – he really didn’t like playing drums. He lost his love. It happens.”

Silveria says he remains a partner in the band business. He’s asked a court to order them to reveal their financial details since 2006, pay him what he’s owed, then legally dissolve the partnership.

Korn play a one-off show at London’s Brixton Academy in July, where they’re expected to perform their 1994 self-titled debut album in full.