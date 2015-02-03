Korn announce one-off London show

Korn have lined up a one-off London show this summer where they’re expected play their self-titled 1994 debut album in its entirety.

Frontman Jonathan Davis last year said they planned to perform their first record in full to mark its 20th anniversary – and they’ll hit the stage the city’s Brixton Academy on July 16.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 6) at 9am via LiveNation.

The singer recently revealed the trials he endured recording the album which was released in 1994, while this month, guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer said the band trawled streaming sites to find inspiration for new music.

Korn just wrapped up their UK and Ireland tour with Slipknot and King 810 and are lined up to play this year’s Hellfest in France on the weekend of June 19.

In this month’s edition of Metal Hammer, Davis opens the doors to his house and talks about taxidermy, religious art and his love of Duran Duran. Order it online or download via iTunes.