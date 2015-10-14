Korn book release date confirmed

Korn’s career-spanning picture book will be released later this month.

Korn: Est. 1994 is a limited edition, 300-page hardcover weighing 5lbs and sporting a matte black embossed cover. It features images from two decades of archives, paired with brand new notes, stories and commentary from band members.

It’s released on October 27, but is available for pre-order until October 20 priced at $90 (£59) via the project’s Pledgemusic page. Thereafter, it will be available at the band’s merch website.

Korn celebrated the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album last year with a tour which saw them playing it in its entirety. They’re currently on the road across North America.

Guitarist James ‘Munky’ Schaffer said last month that the band were midway through writing their 12th album and described the material as “newer metal.”

Oct 14: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 15: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Oct 16: Miami Beach The Fillmore, FL

Oct 18: New Orleans Bold Sphere, LA

Oct 19: Austin Stubb’s, TX

Oct 20: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Oct 22: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 23: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Oct 24: San Manuel Ampitheatre Knotfest, CA

Oct 27: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 28: Salt lake City The Great Salatair, UT

Oct 30: Oakland The Fox Theater, CA

Nov 19: Taipei HSR Cultural Center, Taiwan

Nov 22: Ozzfest Japan