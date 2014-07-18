Kooper's Super Session gets SACD treatment

Al Kooper's 5.1 remix of his iconic 1968 Super Session album is to be released as a limited-edition Audio Fidelity title.

The hybrid SACD disc, which can be played in standard CD players, is set to offer listeners a new take on the recording that features Kooper, Steven Stills, Mike Bloomfield, Barry Goldberg and ‘Fast’ Eddie Hoh.

Stills and Goldberg recorded on different days and didn’t perform together until last year, when they formed blues supergroup The Rides with Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Former Blood, Sweat & Tears man Kooper says: “I always wanted to mix this in 5.1 – I finished it in 2006, and it’s been sitting there until Audio Fidelity released it from captivity. It’s the first album I ever mixed in 5.1. Surround Sound allows the listener to get up close to each musician and hear details you can’t hear in stereo. Hope ya like details – I do!”

Audio Fidelity, who specialise in audiophile releases of classic albums, have also commissioned liner notes from Kooper. The limited-edition Super Session will be released soon.

Tracklist