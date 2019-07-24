Kit Watkins covers Camel's Spirit Of The water on new album

Former Camel and Happy The Man keyboard player Kit Watkins will release his new solo album, Field Of View, this month. His 30th solo album also features a cover Camel's Spirit Of The Water.

Watkins, who rose to prominence as a member of US prog rockers Happy The Man in 1974. He joined Camel in 1979, appearing on the band's I Can See Your House From Here album and remaining in the band for the Nude and The Single Factor tours.

Watkins released his first solo album, Labyrinth, in 1980, and has continued to work in the progressive, jazz and ambient fields ever since. He is joined on Field Of View by drummers Forrest Young and Bill Smith and guitarist Greg Moreau.

Watkins describes his latest work as "an accessible yet deeply hypnotic musical adventure for listeners."

