New Kiss book chronicles band between 1977-1980

A new book documenting the career of Kiss between 1977-1980 has been released.

It was created by award-winning photographer Lynn Goldsmith in conjunction with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley and across its 336 pages, chronicles the band’s career through a collection of classic pictures and never-before-seen images from Goldsmith’s personal archive.

A statement on Kiss: 1977-1980 reads: “Goldsmith, Stanley and Simmons have created this book as a thanks to the Kiss Army – many of whom have been devoted to the band for more than 40 years and have brought their children and grandchildren into appreciating the music, as well as the spectacle of the band’s live performances.

“With a simple matte white laminated padded cover that highlights the Kiss logo and edged with gilding, the end result could be compared to a kind of bible, holding the relics that their supporters cherish.”

Kiss: 1977-1980 is published by Rizzoli International Publications and is now available to purchase.

Last month, Simmons ruled out the possibility of Ace Frehley rejoining Kiss after rumours emerged that the guitarist could commence a third stint with the band.

