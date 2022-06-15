Kiss, Mötley Crüe, Rage Against The Machine members and Miley Cyrus amongst names for Taylor Hawkins LA tribute show

Mere hours after the stacked first lineup announcement for the London leg of Foo Fighters' huge Taylor Hawkins tribute shows was announced, its LA equivalent has confirmed a similarly blockbuster set of names.

As well as Foo Fighters themselves and Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Josh Homme, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Mark Ronson, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor and Wolfgang Van Halen, the LA tribute show will also feature exclusive appearances from Kiss star Gene Simmons, Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx, pop superstar Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Rage Against The Machine's Brad Wilk, punk legend Joan Jett, rock/pop icon Alanis Morissette, The Struts frontman Luke Spiller, former Mars Volta/current Queens Of The Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore and Weezer's Pat Wilson.

The show will take place on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and is expected to be a celebration of Taylor Hawkins' life and music following his sudden and shocking death earlier this year.

Artists confirmed for the London edition of the tribute shows, which takes place September 3 at Wembley Stadium, include Foo Fighters, plus Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen and Chevy Metal, as well as an appearance from comedian Dave Chappelle.

Further lineup announcements are expected for both shows, with this being described as the "first wave" of additions.

Proceeds from the ticket sales from both shows will benefit charities in the US and UK as chosen by Taylor Hawkins' family.