Kiss launch line of phone covers and wallpapers

Kiss worked with Gene Simmons’ daughter Sophie to create 12 designs for Google’s Pixel and Nexus phones

The Kiss Live Cases

Kiss have launched a line of covers and wallpapers for Google’s Pixel and Nexus phones.

The band collaborated with Sophie Simmons – daughter of Kiss bassist and vocalist Gene – to create a total of 12 Artwork Live Cases designs that are said to “re-imagine the band’s unparalleled visual history for the digital age and bring the Kiss Experience to the palm of your hand.”

Each cover comes with a range of live wallpapers which were captured by both Sophie and her brother Nick on the recent Kiss European tour.

Sophie says: “Growing up, we saw Kiss as pop culture figures. It wasn’t so much the music for my generation, but the visual impact is unparalleled in music.”

Gene Simmons adds: “I love the idea that the Live Cases are going to enhance the experience of being a fan. Especially, making it more personalised. And that part is the most important thing for me.”

The Live Case Artworks are now available via Google, while Kiss have a handful of live dates planned in the US next month.

Kiss with the new designs

Kiss remaining 2017 tour dates

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL
Jul 15: Hinckley Grand Casino, MN
Jul 16: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

