Kiss launch line of phone covers and wallpapers

Kiss have launched a line of covers and wallpapers for Google’s Pixel and Nexus phones.

The band collaborated with Sophie Simmons – daughter of Kiss bassist and vocalist Gene – to create a total of 12 Artwork Live Cases designs that are said to “re-imagine the band’s unparalleled visual history for the digital age and bring the Kiss Experience to the palm of your hand.”

Each cover comes with a range of live wallpapers which were captured by both Sophie and her brother Nick on the recent Kiss European tour.

Sophie says: “Growing up, we saw Kiss as pop culture figures. It wasn’t so much the music for my generation, but the visual impact is unparalleled in music.”

Gene Simmons adds: “I love the idea that the Live Cases are going to enhance the experience of being a fan. Especially, making it more personalised. And that part is the most important thing for me.”

The Live Case Artworks are now available via Google, while Kiss have a handful of live dates planned in the US next month.

Kiss with the new designs

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 15: Hinckley Grand Casino, MN

Jul 16: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

