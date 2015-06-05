Kiss donate guitars for charity auction

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have donated two guitars to be auctioned for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Simmons has gifted a signed Axe Bass by Cort, while Stanley’s Ibanez PS 120 has been autographed by all four members of the band.

And along with the two instruments, they’re offering successful bidders a pair of tickets for their appearance at next weekend’s Download festival – and the chance to meet the rock icons backstage.

Simmons says: “You must always give back whenever you have a chance. Always be aware that not everybody is as lucky as we are, which is why we wanted to donate these signed guitars. Do what you can, help save a life.”

Stanley adds: “Teenage Cancer Trust does a much-needed job of focusing attention and assisting teens in their struggles and battles with the devastating impact of cancer. I actively support this much needed cause and ask all to participate in any way possible.”

The instruments are now available to bid on via the charity’s eBay page and runs until 3pm on Wednesday June 10. All proceeds from the auction will go towards helping young people with cancer.

Kiss will bring the curtain down on Download with their set on June 14.