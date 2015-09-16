Kiss break record for most gold albums

Kiss have broken the record for the most gold record awards by an American band.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) says that, in the last 41 years, Kiss have earned 30 gold albums – 26 Kiss records and the four solo albums released simultaneously in 1978. The band have also won 14 platinum records, with three reaching multi-platinum status – Destroyer, Rock And Roll Over and Love Gun.

The RIAA chairman Cary Sherman says: “Congratulations to Kiss — the new gold standard for albums by American bands. What an extraordinary achievement for an enduring band. 40 years later and the band is still rocking. Congratulations to Kiss on their gold album milestone and continued success.”

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons said earlier this year that he’d written a new Kiss song and that the band would record a follow-up to 2012’s Monster.