Kiss announce the dates and venue for the last two gigs they'll ever play

Kiss will play their last ever gigs on December 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden in their hometown, New York City, bringing their farewell End Of The Road tour to a climax in the city where Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons started the band back in 1973.

The dates and location for the quartet's final shows were revealed during an interview on The Howard Stern Show today, March 1. The first batch of dates on the End Of The Road tour were announced back on October 30, 2018.

Paul Stanley spoke recently to Classic Rock about the emotions he's been feeling as the tour winds its way towards its conclusion.



"To talk about the end conceptually is one thing, to see the end imminent is another," Stanley admits. "It’s daunting, and it goes from being an intellectual choice, and the emotional impact is not lost on me. I think about it more all the time, and these shows become that more precious and meaningful as they dwindle down. But while they’re dwindling, we’re going to kick as much ass and blow up as much stuff as possible."

Kiss are scheduled to tour South America next month, after which they'll headline the Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio on May 27, and then head across the Atlantic for their final European shows.



They will play:



Jun 03: Plymouth Home Park, UK

Jun 05: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jun 06: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 10: Prague O2 Arena, CZE

Jun 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, HOL

Jun 13: Brussels Palais 12 Arena, BEL

Jun 17: Munich Königsplatz GER

Jun 19: Krakow Tauron Arena POL

Jun 21: Dresden Messehalle, GER

Jun 22: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, GER

Jun 27: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, FRA

Jun 29: Tuscany Piazza Napoleone, ITA

Jul 01: Mannheim SAP Arena, GER

Jul 02: Cologne Lanxess Arena, GER

Jul 05: London The O2, UK

Jul 07: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jul 12: Rättvik Dalhalla SWE

Jul 13: Rättvik Dalhalla SWE

Jul 15: Tonsberg Kaldnes, NOR



Tickets are on-sale from the band's website.



"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," the band say. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't.

"Kiss Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable."



