Kinks brothers working on biopic soundtrack

The Kinks are the subject of a biopic written by award-winning duo Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais, based on the official biographies of both Ray and Dave Davies.

It’s to be directed by Julien Temple, who made the Sex Pistols’ Great Rock And Roll Swindle, and stars Johnny Flynn as Ray and George Mackay as Dave.

Clement and La Frenais wrote 1998 rock comedy Still Crazy after a string of successful sitcoms including Porridge, The Likely Lads and Auf Wiedersehen Pet.

Producer Jeremy Thomas tells Screen Daily: “This is the story of the Davies brothers growing up and the group’s later disbanding. They’re the Cain and Abel of rock, but their story isn’t known as well as it should be.

“We’ve got the music rights, and Ray and Dave will work on the soundtrack. It’s an exciting chance to tell the Kinks’ story in a visceral and real way.”

Kinks play Sunny Afternoon was last month named Best New Musical at the prestigious Olivier Awards in London. A band reunion remains in doubt after months of discussions and disagreements between the Davies brothers.