Kings Of Leon working on album No.7

Kings Of Leon have begun writing material for the follow-up to 2013’s Mechanical Bull.

Rolling Stone reports brothers Caleb and Nathan Followill revealed the news during an interview with SiriusXM’s Alt Nation channel.

Drummer Nathan says: “We’ve been at home writing, trying to get some new stuff going. And we kind of had to put it on hold because we have this and another festival coming up, but we have big enough breaks in between most of them to where I think we’re gonna be able to get the album written by the end of the year.”

The group are considering studio options for the project, including the Nashville home studio where they recorded Mechanical Bull, as well as a new space across the street.

Nathan says: “It was built in 1841 and the guy that lived there was actually Dolly Parton’s engineer. It’s a really rad place and I think we can do something cool with it. And you know if we go in there and it sounds like shit, we can just go across the street.”

Caleb adds: “But record number seven, most people take like, what, five years to make that or something? So we’re still in the very early stages of our five-year plan for this next record.”

