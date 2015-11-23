King King to tour with Patlansky

King King have announced an eight-date UK tour with Dan Patlansky.
The shows take place in May next year, after Alan Nimmo and co tour with Thunder and Terrorvision in February, then hit the road with Laurence Jones in March.
King King continue to support the release of acclaimed album Reaching For The Light. Nimmo recently said: “We’re really proud of the album. It’s faster, louder, more energetic and more exciting. It’s got the potential to blow the roof off.”
Tickets are on sale now.
King King tour dates
With Thunder, Terrorvison
Feb 15: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Feb 16: Bristol Colston Hall
Feb 18: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium
Feb 19: Sheffield Arena
Feb 20: London SSE Arena Wembley
With Laurence Jones
Mar 09: Liverpool Epstein Theatre
Mar 10: Bristol Fleece
Mar 11: Kendal Brewery Arts Centre
Mar 12: Crewe Box
Mar 17: Cardiff Globe
Mar 18: Holmfirth Picturedrome
Mar 19: Stockton Arc
With Dan Patlansky
May 12: Manchester Academy
May 13: Gateshead Sage
May 14: Glasgow O2 ABC
May 15: Sheffield City Hall
May 18: Gloucester Guildhall
May 19: Crawley Hawth
May 20: Salisbury City Hall
May 21: Birmingham Town Hall