King King to tour with Patlansky

King King have announced an eight-date UK tour with Dan Patlansky.

The shows take place in May next year, after Alan Nimmo and co tour with Thunder and Terrorvision in February, then hit the road with Laurence Jones in March.

King King continue to support the release of acclaimed album Reaching For The Light. Nimmo recently said: “We’re really proud of the album. It’s faster, louder, more energetic and more exciting. It’s got the potential to blow the roof off.”

Tickets are on sale now.

With Thunder, Terrorvison

Feb 15: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Feb 16: Bristol Colston Hall

Feb 18: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

Feb 19: Sheffield Arena

Feb 20: London SSE Arena Wembley

With Laurence Jones

Mar 09: Liverpool Epstein Theatre

Mar 10: Bristol Fleece

Mar 11: Kendal Brewery Arts Centre

Mar 12: Crewe Box

Mar 17: Cardiff Globe

Mar 18: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Mar 19: Stockton Arc

With Dan Patlansky

May 12: Manchester Academy

May 13: Gateshead Sage

May 14: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 15: Sheffield City Hall

May 18: Gloucester Guildhall

May 19: Crawley Hawth

May 20: Salisbury City Hall

May 21: Birmingham Town Hall