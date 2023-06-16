King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's sonic avalanche continues on thrashy PetroDragonic Apocalypse

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard's relentless output shows no sign of abating. PetroDragonic Apocalypse, their twenty-fourth album, and sixth over the past year, finds the Aussie psych-rockers ditching their trademark stoner-rock for thrash metal.

Much like their 2019 album Infest The Rats' Nest, this one is awash with breakneck guitar shredding and pummelling drums set to Stu Mackenzie's guttural vocals.

Standout tracks like the whooping Witchcraft and gnarly Gila Monster work superbly due to their tightness and inability to overindulge.

Some of the lengthier behemoths among the seven tracks here, though, particularly the sprawling Flamethrower are a little overblown and tend to lose their way at times. Despite that, PetroDragonic Apocalypse is another worthy entry into King Gizzard's avalanche of ever-changing albums.