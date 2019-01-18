King 810’s brand new single is worth A Million Dollars

King 810 have released a stream of their new track A Million Dollars.

It’s been taken from the Michigan outfit’s upcoming album Suicide King, and follows Braveheart and Heartbeats which were both released last year.

The follow-up to 2016’s La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God will arrive on January 25.

Suicide King is currently available to pre-order exclusively through Big Cartel, where fans can grab various CD and vinyl bundles containing t-shirts, hoodies and jackets.

The final tracklist has still to be revealed.

Last year, King 810 cancelled their planned tour with Cane Hill amid speculation surrounding their lineup.

Addressing the issue during a Facebook Q&A, vocalist David Gunn said: “We’re not sorry anyone’s gone. No one is missed. The fat has been trimmed, we're coming back stronger than ever, without weakness.”