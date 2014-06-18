King 810 singer on 'attempted murder' charge

King 810 frontman David Gunn's assault charge has been upgraded to one of intent to murder, he's reported.

Gunn and bandmate Eugene Gill were arrested last week at a US airport while preparing to fly to the UK for the Download festival. The appearance was cancelled as a result.

The pair were detained in connection with an assault outside a pub in October last year, and were due to attend a pre-trial yesterday. Gunn posted a picture of a document which says his charge is “assault with intent to murder”, that he’s been released on $10,000 bail and that he’s not allowed to leave the state.

However, a representative of the band tells TeamRock the pair have actually been charged with “assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder”, blaming the confusion on a “clerical error”.

The terms of Gunn’s release suggest that King 810 won’t be able to tour the US as part of the Mayhem festival next month.

The four-piece recently signed to Roadrunner Records and released their debut EP, Proem, last month. Their Download set was to be their UK debut.

They said at the weekend: “As we drove into Detroit Metro Airport for the flight to London, the Michican State Police Fugitive Team arrested David and Eugene, and took them away in handcuffs. We apologise we cannot make it. We promise we will be there as soon as we possibly can.”