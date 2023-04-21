Kinetic Element release new album Chasing The Lesser Light

Fresh from their appearance at this month's Winter's End Festival in Chepstow, US melodic prog quintet Kinetic Element have released their latest album Chasing The Lesser Light through Melodic Revolution Records.

The new album represents a sixty-minute symphonic prog journey through human’s desire to explore space. From the lunar missions of 50 years ago to the present-day planning for a journey to Mars.

"Our guitarist Peter Matuchniak had the idea to do a CD with a concept honoring all the people who worked together to make the Gemini and Apollo launches a reality," explains keyboardist Mike Visaggio. "Once again we are releasing our project on Melodic Revolution Records and it was released on March 20, 2023 with artwork by Man In The Mountain’s Martin Kornick."

1. First Stage

2. Chasing The Lesser Light

3. Radio Silence

4. We Can't Forget

5. Door To Forever