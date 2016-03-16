Killswitch Engage release footage from sold-out NYC mini tour

Killswitch Engage have issued a video recap of their NYC week-long residency to launch forthcoming album Incarnate.

The promo includes footage from sold-out gigs at Gramercy Theater, Bowery Ballroom, Saint Vitus, Marlin Room at Webster Hall and Rough Trade NYC.

Each night they played a different song from their latest release, which can now be purchased via Roadrunner Records.

The band say: “This week has been the time of our fucking lives. Thank you so much for partying with us.

“We cannot do what we do without you. You buy our records, you buy our tickets, our t-shirts. We owe everything to you, so thank you so much for supporting this band.”

Killswitch Engage are currently touring North America with Memphis May Fire and 37 Crazyfists. They’ll then head to Germany to play Mendig’s Rock Am Ring festival and Hamburg in June.

Mar 18: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Mar 19: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Mar 21: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Mar 23: Indianapolis Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre, IN

Mar 24: Clive 7 Flags, IA

Mar 25: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Mar 26: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Mar 28: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Mar 30: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Apr 01: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Apr 02: Spokane Knitting Factory Concert House, WA

Apr 03: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Apr 04: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Apr 06: Boise Knitting Factory Concert House, ID

Apr 07: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Apr 08: Pomona Fox Theater Pomona, CA

Apr 09: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Apr 11: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Apr 12: Sauget Pop’s Nightclub, IL

Apr 14: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Apr 15: Binghamton Magic City Music Hall, NY

Apr 17: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Apr 19: London Music Hall, ON

Apr 20: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Apr 21: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Apr 22: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Apr 24: Ladson Exchange Park WYBB Rockfest, SC

Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 07: Hamburg Docks, Germany