Killswitch Engage reveal Incarnate art and tour dates

Killswitch Engage have announced a North American tour and released the cover art for their upcoming album Incarnate.

The band’s seventh album is due to be released on March 11 via Roadrunner. And they’ll kick off a 29-date tour in Texas on March 16, after a February show at the Radio Contraband Convention in Las Vegas. Following the headline tour, they’ll perform at WYBB Rockfest in South Carolina.

Support on the headline run will come from Memphis May Fire and 36 Crazyfists and tickets go on sale from 10am local time on January 22.

The follow-up to 2013’s Disarm The Descent is the band’s second since Jesse Leach returned to the frontman role. He previously said: “Disarm The Descent was sort of my comeback album, and was about us feeling out the new vibe.

“But now I think we’re all in a really comfortable place. We definitely have a strong sense of self as to who we are as a band.”

KSE released a video for Incarnate’s lead track Strength Of The Mind last month.

Feb 11: Las Vegas Hard Rock Cafe (Radio Contraband Convention), NV

Mar 16: San Antonio The Aztec Theater, TX

Mar 18: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Mar 19: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Mar 21: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Mar 23: Indianapolis Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre, IN

Mar 24: Clive 7 Flags, IA

Mar 25: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Mar 26: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Mar 28: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Mar 30: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Apr 01: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Apr 02: Spokane Knitting Factory Concert House, WA

Apr 03: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Apr 04: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Apr 06: Boise Knitting Factory Concert House, ID

Apr 07: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Apr 08: Pomona Fox Theater Pomona, CA

Apr 09: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Apr 11: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Apr 12: Sauget Pop’s Nightclub, IL

Apr 14: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Apr 15: Binghamton Magic City Music Hall, NY

Apr 17: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Apr 19: London Music Hall, ON

Apr 20: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Apr 21: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Apr 22: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Apr 24: Ladson Exchange Park WYBB Rockfest, SC