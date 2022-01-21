Meat Loaf dead, aged 74

Meat Loaf has died aged 74, his agent has confirmed. The singer and actor, who is among the best-selling rock artists of all time, died at his home with his wife at his side.

Born Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas in 1947, Meat Loaf's Bat Out Of Hell album is the world's third best-selling album, with an estimated 50m sales. It spent over 500 weeks in the UK album charts, and is one of the biggest-selling albums to never reach the number one spot. His collaborator on that album, Jim Steinman, died last year aged 73. Their 1993 follow-up, Bat Out Of Hell II yielded the single I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) – it went to number 1 in 28 countries and was the best-selling single of that year in the UK.

His agent confirmed his death on the singer's official Facebook page: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

"His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.

“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

"From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!"

Meat Loaf's career began in musicals: he was in Hair, toured as part of National Lampoon's Lemmings show, as understudy to John Belushi, and was part of the original LA cast of the Rock Horror Picture Show and wound up playing Eddie in the 1975 movie.

His recording career began in 1971, when he released an album as one half of Stoney and Meatloaf (one word). The album, a collaboration with singer Shaun

"Stoney" Murphy, who went on to sing for Bob Seger, Eric Clapton and fronted Little Feat for a while in the 90s, was released on Motown subsidiary Rare Earth.

But Bat Out Of Hell is considered his real debut. The album had a long and difficult birth, beginning life as an idea for a musical about Peter Pan in 1972, and slowly morphing into the set of songs that would become known around the world. Record companies weren't convinced, and the project was saved by Canadian musician and producer Todd Rundgren, the man Steinman called "the only genuine genius I've ever worked with." On hearing the Bat… songs, Rundgren claims he "rolled on the floor laughing. It was so out there. I said, 'I've got to do this album…"

Rundgren roped in members of his band Utopia, and drummer Max Weinberg and pianist Roy Bittan of Springsteen's E Street Band, and the album was finally released by Cleveland International on October 21, 1977.

The album proved to be a classic 'sleeper' album. Six months after its release, the Old Grey Whistle Test took the ambitious step of airing a film clip of the live band performing the nine-minute title track. Response was so overwhelming, they screened it again the following week. It finally entered the UK album charts in March 1978, the same week that an album called Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols sat at 31. Bat Out Of Hell scraped in at 60.

In a year of massive change for the music business, Bat Out Of Hell seemed out of step: theatrical and overblown at a time when punk was seemingly ushering in a new wave of gritty realism and anti-rock stars. But maybe that was the secret to its success. It was the fun antidote to punk's nihilism and prog's navel-gazing and Meat Loaf was a new kind of rock star. Big and daft, with gloriously huge songs about teenage love and going-all-the-way, Bat Out Of Hell is both preposterous and, with its songs about first kisses, falling on love, and losing your virginity, actually very relatable.

Eventually every track on the album became a hit single and the album became a phenomenon, selling an estimated 50 million copies worldwide. It was also the most profitable release in history, beating even Michael Jackson's Thriller, which had cost ten times as much to make.